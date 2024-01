We start with some areas of limited visibility and patchy fog. This will be a part of the next few days with some sunshine and clouds. We are still in the mild temp scenario with highs well above normal through Thursday in the lower to mid 40's, possibly approaching 50 in Pocatello. High pressure contains and protects us from overriding moisture and traps it in, before a stronger push late Thursday and colder air invade with a good chance of chilly rain and eventual snow.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.