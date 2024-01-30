Sunny and mild Tuesday

We've burnt through the fog we've had for the morning and the sun is out. Highs will be mid 40's for the afternoon, approaching 50 in Pocatello. We'll bring back some patchy fog tonight and be in the upper 30's after sunset and then with clouds/fog overnight, we drop to 20's for morning lows.

Wednesday starts with some patchy fog in spots and sunshine, still mild and in the 40's.

The next storm set up gets in here early Thursday, so we'll still have mild temps until a cold front slides our way by Friday, if timing works out that way. You'll see clouds building Thursday with some 40% chances of showers and that's rain. Friday we'll start the slick mix scenario and back to the 30's, increased shower chances and highs closer to our January average of 30, but still warmer by a few degrees.

There will be 70% chance of snow for Saturday and lingering snow chances for Sunday.