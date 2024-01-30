Sunny for Wednesday with some wet weather starting late Thursday

For Tuesday night and early Wednesday, we’ll see areas of fog with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature will drop to the mid 20’s.

Chance of fog for the morning with mostly sunny skies for Wednesday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s in the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the north at 5-10 mph.

For Thursday, there is a chance of rain for the afternoon and a chance of mountain snow. Mostly cloudy skies with a high in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain. More scattered rain and snow for Thursday night with lows in the mid 30’s.

Friday, rain likely with a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40°. The chance of precipitation is 70%.