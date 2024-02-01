Skip to Content
Rain Friday and dropping temps for the weekend with snow

KIFI Weather
By
Updated
today at 4:18 PM
Published 3:59 PM

Scattered rain and high elevation snow will move in from the west tonight. We’re expecting a low temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

For Friday, we’ll see scattered rain and high elevation snow. A high temperature in the lower 40’s. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Rain and snow likely for Friday night, becoming all snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30°. South southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow likely for Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

More scattered snow for Sunday, with highs in the mid 30’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM
MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
    inches, higher amounts on upper slopes and ridges.
  • WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park,
    and Kilgore.
  • WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 PM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over
    Emigration Summit and in backcountry areas.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

