Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Winter weather advisories continue Monday

By
Published 3:38 AM

We will keep the slick weather and mountain snows sliding across Idaho and Wyoming with moisture flow from the south and California. Winter Weather advisories 3-8" of snow for outlying hills and those remain in effect through this afternoon on Monday.

Early snow today then changing to rain with highs around 40 for the valley, mid 30's in Jackson. Rain/snow mix mid-morning, and rain by afternoon. SW winds 10-20. Overnight snow tonight and winds 20mph. 32 for a low and 44 Tuesday with more mixed showers.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content