Increasing winds with scattered snow and rain

Rain and snow showers overnight with low temperatures in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Rain and snow showers are likely for Wednesday. A high temperature in the upper 30’s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Scattered snow for Wednesday night under mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. Winds from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a slight chance of snow. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. South southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

A chance of snow for Friday under mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST

THURSDAY…