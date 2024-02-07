Windy with a few isolated snow showers for Thursday

We’re seeing a few isolated snow showers overnight into early Thursday. It will stay mostly cloudy, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20’s. Winds staying gusty from the southwest at 15-30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

A slight chance of snow for Thursday in the Snake River Plain. A high temperature in the mid to upper 30’s for the Plain. Staying windy as southwest winds reach 15-25 mph.

Scattered snow returning for Friday. Mostly cloudy skies, breezy and high temperatures around the lower 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Cold and sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s.