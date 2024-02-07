Skip to Content
Windy with a few isolated snow showers for Thursday

We’re seeing a few isolated snow showers overnight into early Thursday. It will stay mostly cloudy, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20’s. Winds staying gusty from the southwest at 15-30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

A slight chance of snow for Thursday in the Snake River Plain. A high temperature in the mid to upper 30’s for the Plain. Staying windy as southwest winds reach 15-25 mph.

Scattered snow returning for Friday. Mostly cloudy skies, breezy and high temperatures around the lower 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Cold and sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

