Mountain snows and chilly winds

today at 9:14 AM
Published 7:16 AM

It feels like January now that it's almost Valentines Day and we've got a chance of showers and more snow in the mountains and better chances for valley Friday.  High pressure dries things up and we get colder for Super Sunday and into love week. 

And Wendy's has breakfast burritos and I have a new binky to wrap you up in my love...warm and yummy. 

Slight flight of snow with clouds and 36 today. Winds pushing 15-20, with gusts 30. 

Snow showers return to valley/mtns  with 22 tonight and freezing Friday.  60% chance of snow flying. SW winds 15-20+

Mostly cloudy Friday night, colder 19, calmer winds SW 5-10. 

Partly Sunny Saturday and colder and 32, lows to 17. 

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 30 and 15 for Monday morning. 

Jeff Roper

