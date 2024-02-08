Mountain snows and chilly winds

It feels like January now that it's almost Valentines Day and we've got a chance of showers and more snow in the mountains and better chances for valley Friday. High pressure dries things up and we get colder for Super Sunday and into love week.

Slight flight of snow with clouds and 36 today. Winds pushing 15-20, with gusts 30.

Snow showers return to valley/mtns with 22 tonight and freezing Friday. 60% chance of snow flying. SW winds 15-20+

Mostly cloudy Friday night, colder 19, calmer winds SW 5-10.

Partly Sunny Saturday and colder and 32, lows to 17.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 30 and 15 for Monday morning.