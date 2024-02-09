Wait…here’s some snow

Cloudy and snow at 50% today for the valley this morning and temperatures dropping with a return to seasonal temps. High 32, wind chills this morning in the teens.

Accumulations of trace to 1-2" for valley floor possible once we get to mid-morning. SW winds 5-15+.

Cloudy/patchy fog and cold tonight at around 19 for Idaho Falls. Some breaks in the clouds and partly sunny Saturday and 32. Colder further into the weekend as high pressure takes over, with some areas experiencing single digit lows...wait, what month is it?

Lows Saturday night return to around 20 and sunshine is around Sunday with high again flirting with freezing.

Monday - Partly sunny and 33.