A few snow showers possible for Monday

Cold and quiet weather for Sunday night under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures in the teens.

A weak front from the northwest, could trigger a few snow showers for Monday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 35. East winds up to 10 mph…shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20%.

There is a chance of snow late Monday night. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tuesday, Partly sunny with light winds. Highs 30 to 37.

A slight chance of snow for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy with with high temperatures 29 to 37. More scattered snow through Thursday.