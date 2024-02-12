Chance of snow for Tuesday with a larger system arriving late Wednesday

A weak front from the north will usher in a slight chance of snow for Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low temperature in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. A slight chance of snow from the mostly cloudy skies.

A chance of snow for Tuesday under cloudy skies. A high temperature is expected to reach the mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday and there is a slight chance of snow for the day. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. A storm rolls in Wednesday night, with snow likely mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Scattered snow and rain for Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.