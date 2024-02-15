Another round of snow and wind for Friday
Scattered snow overnight with gusty winds. Staying mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Snow for Friday morning and midday. Cloudy skies in the morning with gradual clearing for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with winds decreasing speed for the afternoon and evening. Clearing skies for Friday night, with overnight lows back to the teens and single digits.
Sunny for Saturday with a high in the mid 30’s and light winds.
Another round of snow for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY:
- WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
- WHERE…The Bear River and Caribou Ranges, including Wayan,
Swan Valley and Emigration Summit, Big Hole Mountains- Including the city of Victor, Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
- WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.