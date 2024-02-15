Another round of snow and wind for Friday

Scattered snow overnight with gusty winds. Staying mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Snow for Friday morning and midday. Cloudy skies in the morning with gradual clearing for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with winds decreasing speed for the afternoon and evening. Clearing skies for Friday night, with overnight lows back to the teens and single digits.

Sunny for Saturday with a high in the mid 30’s and light winds.

Another round of snow for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY: