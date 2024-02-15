Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Another round of snow and wind for Friday

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
Published 3:44 PM

Scattered snow overnight with gusty winds. Staying mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Snow for Friday morning and midday. Cloudy skies in the morning with gradual clearing for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with winds decreasing speed for the afternoon and evening. Clearing skies for Friday night, with overnight lows back to the teens and single digits.

Sunny for Saturday with a high in the mid 30’s and light winds.

Another round of snow for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY:

  • WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
    inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations
    above passes.
  • WHERE…The Bear River and Caribou Ranges, including Wayan,
    Swan Valley and Emigration Summit, Big Hole Mountains- Including the city of Victor, Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
  • WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
    snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning commute.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content