Avalanche Warning issued

The avalanche danger is HIGH. A backcountry AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect for our, Grey's River, Tetons, Southern Madison, Southern Gallatin, and Island Park, Galena Summit & Eastern Mtns and Soldier & Wood River Valley Mtns Zones.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect into Friday, as well. WSW winds 15-25+ mph continue today and spotty rain/snow this afternoon and picking up more snow tonight. Lows in the 20's and 30's, and above freezing for lower valley. Winds and visibility may make travel hazardous later tonight and into Friday morning.

Avalanche forecast should be checked before recreation begins. Wet roads can also become slick, especially in early morning. Be prepared for snow coverage late tonight and into Friday morning for central valley/mountain locations.