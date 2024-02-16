Skip to Content
Sunny and cold for Saturday with more snow by Sunday

Mostly clear for Friday night and Saturday morning. Just a couple of isolated snow showers for the late-night hours. Overnight low temperatures around 10° for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 30’s. Light winds from the north at 5-10 mph.

Snow likely for Sunday morning, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Rain and snow in the forecast for Monday afternoon.

