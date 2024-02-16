Winter storm warning and advisories

Cloudy, cold, snow, wind this morning gusting to 20-30mph. Accumulations for the hills/mountains and avalanche danger remains for mountains in Island Park and Tetons and Grey's River. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been extended into the afternoon for the region, as snow/rain dissipate. There is light at the end of the tunnel, if only for a day and a half. Some clearing and high pressure will make things colder after 30/s & 40's today for the valley and teens tonight, with single digit lows in the mountains - 1 in Jackson. Breezes will make it very chilly.

Wet roads and sidewalks can become slick quickly, and caution with limited visibility due to blowing and drifting snow may have effects on travel this morning.

Saturday will be brighter and colder starting in the low teens and warming to the mid 30's before another system on Sunday 80% chance of rain/snow.