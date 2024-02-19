Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Foggy start and another shower chance

By
Updated
today at 7:42 AM
Published 6:13 AM

Patchy fog with clouds ahead of more shower chances around 60% today with a high of 43. Winds  5-10mph. 

Cloudy tonight with some showers at 40% chances. Low 30. 

Tuesday will still start dreary with a chance of early mixed showers then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High 38

Down to 28 Tuesday night with clouds laying over into Wednesday and 42. Chance of snow late Wednesday night and 28. 

Then we will have a dry mild stretch into the weekend and highs in the low to mid 40's.  How you like me now?

Check the backcountry forecast here. Enjoy the day off.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content