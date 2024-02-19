Scattered snow and rain for Monday night and Tuesday

A storm from the southwest will deliver snow for Monday evening and Tuesday.

Overnight there is a chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5am. Patchy fog for the overnight and early morning hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low around 30°.

A chance of rain and snow for Tuesday with patchy fog for the morning. Otherwise, cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 40° for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday and Thursday, A slight chance of snow and rain with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 40’s.