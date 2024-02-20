Skip to Content
Breaking through seasonal norms

By
today at 8:13 AM
Published 7:23 AM

Patchy morning fog with a skif of rain/snow - chances at 40%. Clouds part for a partly sunny day today by afternoon. Winds SSW 5-10 and highs in the upper 30's. 

Passing clouds tonight and 28.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and 43. NW 5-10.  Low 28

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and 40. 

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the mid 40's for the valley, and lows in mid 20's. 

The next shift comes around Sunday night with chance of rain/snow and 32 ahead of a 70% chance of snow Monday and 41. 

Enjoy some drier conditions and above average temps after this morning.  There may still be some patchy fog to deal with in the country. 

Average seasonal temps are around 35 for Idaho Falls. 

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

