Spotty snow and rain showers with areas of morning fog

today at 5:46 PM
We have some moisture filtering through the region with a weak system from the west.

Overnight, there is a slight chance of rain and snow with areas of fog. An overnight low temperature in the upper 20’s.

For Wednesday there will be some freezing fog for the morning with mostly cloudy skies. A low risk of snow and rain showers with high temperatures in the lower 40’s.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Warmer this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Our next storm arrives Monday and Tuesday.

Michael Coats

