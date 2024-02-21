A slight chance of snow and rain for Thursday

Staying mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 30°. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. There is a slight risk of snow, mainly for the mountains.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a slight chance of snow. A high temperature in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the lower 40’s. South southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny this Saturday, with a high near 45°.

Winds will be increasing for Sunday as a storm system arrives Monday.