Mostly cloudy today and 41. Winds N in the morning/SW 5-10 - we are under some high pressure and clouds remain. We will sneak back into clearer conditions into Thursday and Friday and the weekend.

Low tonight 28 5-10mph

Thursday - mostly cloudy winds pick up gusting to 20mph

Friday - Partly sunny 42/23 /44 for Saturday.

We are tracking a winter storm for the Pacific NW for Monday.