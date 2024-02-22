Skip to Content
Patchy freezing fog and warmer daytime high temperatures

A few isolated rounds of snow overnight with areas of fog. From the fog, you could see some light snow flurries and drizzle. High pressure builds in for Friday and Saturday. We expect warmer days with highs in the 40’s. Our next round of stormy weather moves in late Sunday, when we expect rain and snow for Monday.

Overnight lows in the upper 20’s, light winds at 5-10 mph.

Patchy freezing fog before noon for Friday. Partly sunny in the afternoon, with a high temperature in the lower 40’s.

Saturday, we’ll see some patchy freezing fog before 1pm. Sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 45°.

Mostly sunny for Sunday, with a high near 50° and gusty winds.

Rain and snow for Monday, under cloudy skies. Gusty winds with a high temperature near 45°.

