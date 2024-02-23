Warm and breezy weekend with stormy weather arriving Monday

High pressure this weekend will quickly break down by late Sunday. We’ll look for rain, snow and gusty winds for Monday.

Sunny for Saturday with a high temperature near 45°. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

More wind for Sunday, with increasing clouds for the afternoon. A high temperature close to 50° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

High winds, scattered rain and snow for Monday. A high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. A High Wind Watch and Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service with this newest storm:

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING:

possible. The strongest will likely be across the Snake Plain and Magic Valley overall, as well as with the front across the entire watch area. WHERE…The Snake Plain, Magic Valley, Challis and Pahsimeroi

Valleys. This includes Shoshone, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Fort Hall, Burley, Arco, Mackay, and Challis. WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday evening.

vehicles. Loose outdoor objects could be blown around. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a low potential along and just

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT: