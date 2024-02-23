Warm and breezy weekend with stormy weather arriving Monday
High pressure this weekend will quickly break down by late Sunday. We’ll look for rain, snow and gusty winds for Monday.
Sunny for Saturday with a high temperature near 45°. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
More wind for Sunday, with increasing clouds for the afternoon. A high temperature close to 50° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
High winds, scattered rain and snow for Monday. A high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. A High Wind Watch and Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service with this newest storm:
HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING:
- WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible. The strongest will likely be across the Snake Plain
and Magic Valley overall, as well as with the front across the
entire watch area.
- WHERE…The Snake Plain, Magic Valley, Challis and Pahsimeroi
Valleys. This includes Shoshone, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the
Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Fort Hall, Burley, Arco, Mackay, and Challis.
- WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday evening.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor objects could be blown around.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a low potential along and just
behind the front for strong winds and snow, with a short wind
for blowing snow and low visibility.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT:
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10
inches, and 15 to 20 inches at or above pass level. Winds could
gust over 55 mph across higher elevations and favored drainage
areas.
- WHERE…South Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear River
Range, Bear Lake, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole
Mountains, Teton Valley, and Centennial Mountains. This includes
locations like Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon,
Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Emigration Summit, Montpelier,
Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park.
- WHEN…From late Sunday night through late Monday night.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting
snow will produce low visibilities and potentially whiteout
conditions at times.