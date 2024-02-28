New watches and advisories ahead of another winter storm for Idaho and Wyoming

Winter storm watch is in effect from 11am tomorrow through Saturday night as we prep for another solid storm to cross into Idaho & Wyoming. You can expect rain/snow turning to deep snow of 3" to upwards to feet of snow with winds gusting to 60mph . Viewers in Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Dubois, Spencer and anyone traveling should make plans accordingly.

Wind advisory will be for valley metros and western desert (Thur 11am through Fri 5pm) and you can expect difficult traveling with gusts 20-40+mph and blowing rain/snow. Storm watche in effect tomorrow through Saturday, when even more snow is expected and main mountain accumulations kick in -1-3 FEET.

Check the avalanche forecast before shredding the gnar and hitting the sleds in the backcountry.

Partly sunny and highs today in the low 40's. This will be the nicest day of the week, yet still chilly with 15-20mph.