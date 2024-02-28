Windy with a slight chance of rain and snow for Thursday; winter storm arrives Friday and lasts through the weekend

Overnight, staying breezy with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. South winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

A slight chance of rain and snow with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. Breezy, with south winds at 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Snow and rain for Thursday night with gusty winds.

Rain and snow for Friday with a high in the lower 40’s. Windy, with a southwest wind at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Patchy blowing snow for Saturday with highs in the upper 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Challis, and Pahsimeroi Valleys. That includes Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, and Challis

Challis, and Pahsimeroi Valleys. That includes Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, and Challis WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY: