New winter alerts issued for the big storm otw

Quick blitz of snow as we begin to stir up conditions today - more clouds ahead of a major low and the snow and rain and wind coming. We have gusty winds and increasing chances of snow into the night and across the region tomorrow mixed with rain. and Saturday is tracking to be the main weather threat with several inches of snow possible into the valley and feet of snow in high mountains. Temperatures will be above average today, in the 40's even 50's, however, that's the warm before the storm, and snow making temps overnight start the return of winter late Friday and Saturday through the day. Then continued snow chances Sunday and lingering into the week. Blowing snow and drifts and high winds will make travel difficult.

Temps will plummet after the snow with lows in the teens and single digits and slight shower chances as we level off to seasonal temps in the 30's next week. Stay weather aware with the winds ahead of and during the snow.

So, with a high wind warning for Lemhi County, Salmon and Leadore townships all up in there, be prepared for this winter event. Gust can exceed 55mph.

Winter Weather Advisory for the I-15 strip and the snake river valley including all the metros areas,, we can expect additional updates on alerts. Prepare for winds today gusting to 30mph, then as storm gets closer rain/snow overnight, snow showers blowing around Friday and more snow on Saturday. Winds will gust to 40-50+mph at times, and we are forecast more than a dusting of snow with 2-5" possible. Hazardous travel conditions and low visibility are expected.

Winter Storm Warning for the highlands and mountains with gusty winds and snow adding up to over a foot in many spots. Timing on this low pressure may exceed expectations and create bad conditions into the remainder of the weekend and first of the week.

Enjoy the windy and mild/bright day today and stay with 8. I'll have more details at noon on preparation for the storm and hometown forecasts for all of our Local News 8 family live on-air, online, and on our social channels. We'd love to connect. @jeffroper on IG and look for the blue check on Facebook. Give me a shout and subscribe to You Tube - Jeff Roper TV. I'll catch you on the radio too on 99 KUPI-FM.

Here's my personal number : 208-534-9957