Light to moderate snow this morning

50% chance of snow and quick dusting into this morning with little accumulation expected, possibly 1" or more in the valley. I do expect some peeks of sun later with winds from south and gusting to 25-30mph.

Highs will be in the upper 20's to freezing, only locking up the already frozen pow we received over the weekend. We have another snow system approaching tomorrow and we've already laid out winter weather advisories and winter storm watches for areas east of Idaho Falls and the western Wyoming mountains. Temps will climb slightly as we warm up and storm up. Still below freezing at night making for hazardous travel and slick conditions. Lows in the teens and 20's for most.