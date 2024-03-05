Cold temps, scattered rain and snow with gusty winds
Overnight, we’ll see some rain and snow showers with gusty winds. Southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
There will be a few snow showers for Wednesday morning under mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
A slight chance of snow for SE Idaho and western Wyoming for Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 30’s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
- WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.