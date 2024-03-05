More snow and wind for Tuesday

Another front blasts through today with gusty winds and winter weather storm warnings into our mountains and winter weather advisories through today and early Wednesday. 2+" for valley communities isn't ruled out with some rain mix later to make slush and freeze up overnight.

Temps will get above freezing today and we make overnights more insulated with the moisture into the 20's rather than the teens we've seen this morning. Winds track with the front and push to 30+ mph. This will hinder visibility of and on roads into the day.

Backcountry recreators should check the avalanche forecast.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather