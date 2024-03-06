A slight chance of snow overnight with

Overnight, mostly cloudy for the Snake River Plain with a slight chance of snow showers. South southwest winds around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday morning, then gradually becoming sunny. A high temperature in the lower 30’s with light winds. Isolated snow showers for the mountains.

Patchy fog for Thursday night and Friday morning. For Friday afternoon it will be mostly sunny with a high near 30°. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.