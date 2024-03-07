Clearing out but colder

Patchy fog and clouds to start, then some breaks for sun. N winds 5-10 make it feel like -10 for central mountains and teens for the valley this morning. Cooler than normal with the opening for more cold air, and with that comes more sunshine at times. Highs in the low 30's today, upper 20's in the mountains in central Idaho. Clouds back tonight and colder evening temps in the teens and brighter tomorrow in spots with highs in the lower 30's. Lows get down to the tweens and single digits. Still bright on Saturday with 37 max temp. Our next unsettle weather pattern cruises in late Monday and Tuesday with 50% chance of snow/rain.

