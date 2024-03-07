Patchy overnight fog with chilly temperatures for Friday

Thursday night and early Friday, there’s a chance of freezing fog. A low temperature around 12° and light winds.

Patchy freezing fog for Friday morning with Mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning. Gradual clearing for Friday afternoon, with a high near 30°. Light winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Saturday, with a high near 38° for the Snake River Plain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday, mostly sunny and high temperatures in the lower 40’s.