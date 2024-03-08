Cold sunshine is coming

Patchy fog and then brighter afternoon for us, however it is colder. Today is 10+ degrees below our seasonal average around 41 degrees.

Mostly cloudy into midday and clearing in the afternoon and that should continue into Saturday. Max temp around 30 for most of us. 40 in Salmon.

There may be some more patchy fog tonight and colder than a mother-in-law's hug....8...that's it. Wind chills will be below zero. N5-10mph.

Sunny 37 for Saturday and dry.

Sunday will have more clouds ahead of another system bringing in 50% chance of rain/snow mix into Monday and lasting into Wednesday.