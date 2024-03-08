Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny with slightly warmer temperatures

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
Updated
today at 5:58 PM
Published 4:07 PM

High pressure overhead will keep us mainly clear with just a few spots of overnight fog. We lose the high pressure by late Sunday and welcome in more rain and snow for Monday.

Overnight lows around 9° for Idaho Falls, Pocatello will see close to 12°. Patchy fog, with light winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Saturday with highs in the upper 30’s and north winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunday, look for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the lower 40’s. Winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

A chance of rain and snow for Monday, with a high near 39°. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%, new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content