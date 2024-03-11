Skip to Content
Scattered snow and rain for Tuesday

Look for a chance of snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10-20 mph with scattered snow and rain chances.

Scattered snow for Tuesday, with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with a 60% chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Chance of snow for Wednesday, with winds at 10-20 mph from the southwest. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

A few isolated snow showers for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 40’s.

