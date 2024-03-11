Skip to Content
Winter is back at it by Tuesday

7:46 am is when the sun came up...with the time change. Goes down tonight at @7:30.

Hope you enjoyed the sunshine over the weekend and got a nap. Dreary weather is back and we have another taste of winter coming, with a few quick showers today. Rain/snow chances at 20% today.

Winds N 5-10 this morning gusting from SW up to 20 later. 41 this afternoon.  Clouds increase into tonight with rain/snow for tomorrow morning and 30 degrees . Rain/snow mid-morning and rain in the afternoon. Winds SW 15-20 and gusting to 30mph Tuesday. High 40 tomorrow.  


Tuesday night with rain/snow 27. SSW 14-20 and gusts to near 30. 

Wednesday - 30 % chance of snow before noon - High 37 and 19 Wednesday night as we clear out. 
Thursday sunny and 41. Very seasonable with light winds. Just a few degrees off of typical mid-March weather. 
Thursday night 19 and clear. 
Friday will be sunny and 44. 
This weekend more sun and temps climb to the upper 40's. NICE!

