Cold front driving in winds, scattered snow and rain

A cold front passing through the region late Tuesday, is leading to scattered showers, thunderstorms and a switch over to some snow for Wednesday.

Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, there’s a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around the upper 20’s. South southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

There is a chance of snow for Wednesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A high temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny and breezy for Thursday, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s. Southeast winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.