Smattering of rain/snow hanging on

Cloudy with spotty rain chances and winds sw 10-20 with gust to 30mph. climbing to 41 for the valley.

The winter weather advisories remain through tomorrow morning for Island Park and mountains east of Rexburg toward the Teton Pass and Bear River Range.

Slight chance of snow into Wednesday at 40% some gusty winds overnight and into tomorrow morning 15-25mph. Low tonight will be at or around 27.

Partly cloudy for tomorrow afternoon and only 36 with some chill breezes.

Temps drop with the front to 20 Wednesday night.

Clearing and brighter Thursday and 43.

Friday - sunny 45

Friday night - clear and cold 23

Saturday - sunny and 48 with a nighttime low of 26.

Sunday bright and 50 / 28 for Monday morning headed into the week with more sun and 53 for Idaho Falls.