Winter mix starts Tuesday

We probably need to give the groundhog an exorcism we’ve got rain and snow likely mainly as we get into the am commute. Mostly cloudy and a low right around 29 and then winds out of the southwest gusting to 20, with about 60% chance of seeing some white stuff this morning.

It changes over to rain with clouds into the afternoon and a high around 41. The winds could gust up to 30 miles an hour a slight chance of snow into tonight and overnight, and then we’ll see more sunshine by the end of the week. Can't rule out the chance for thunderstorm activity south of Pocatello this afternoon and some whiplash snows into Thursday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather