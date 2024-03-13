Skip to Content
Scattered snow Wednesday night will give way to clearing skies for Thursday with breezy winds

An upper-level area of low pressure is slowly working out of central Idaho, moving south into Utah tonight. We’ll see a few areas of snow late Wednesday, with gradual clearing.

A low temperature in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. We’ll see north winds at 15-20 mph.

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 24. West northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with breezy winds. North winds at 15-20 mph, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s. There will be a slight chance of snow for extreme southern and southeastern Idaho.

Sunny for Friday, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. North northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

