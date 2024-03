Snow chances for mid-morning with winds today chillin' into the 20's. We are starting at freezing and not going too far for highs. Low-to-mid 30's - and chances of snow showers isolated into the morning and early afternoon. Winds SW/NW 10-20mph.

Sunrise at 7:45 so we've got plenty of time to get the snow blitz machine cranking for the morning.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather