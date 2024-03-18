Skip to Content
60° weather through most of the week

today at 6:14 PM
Published 4:11 PM

10-15° above seasonal temperatures for alot of us this week.  Beautiful and sunny with light winds 5-10mph and 60 degrees+.

The high pressure ridge will keep things "high & dry" until a shortwave cruises over the ridge late Wednesday/Thursday just to the north. 

I'll add a 20-30% chance of showers for Rexburg and north and into mountains later Wednesday, as we'll see the winds begin to shift around.  Better chances of a rain/snow mix for the mountains with "spring showers" for the valley by week's end. 

I'll add a 30% chance of showers for the valley Friday night and 70% chance of rain Saturday after lunchtime for Idaho Falls and temps trending to 54. 

Lows will continue to be chilly and will help with any light snow mixed in.  Lows just above freezing

50% chance of rain/snow Saturday night and Sunday.  Highs at 46 - close to normal (for early Spring). 

Spring officially arrives at 9:06 tomorrow night and where is the groundhog?  He's on my list. 

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

