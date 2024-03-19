Nice weather lasts a couple more days

Another winner of day and a chilly night ahead with clear conditions. lows tonight around 29 will be below freezing and with winds 5-10 mph, it will feel colder than that at times in the morning with some upper teen wind chills.

Wednesday starts with sun and bright conditions after spring officially arrives tonight at 9:06pm. The vernal equinox, or spring equinox, meaning somewhat equal amounts of daylight and moonlight with sunrise and sunset being about 12 hours apart.

Meteorological spring began on March 1st. This is astronomical spring for observers.

We've got a shortwave crossing over the ridge of high pressure into Thursday and with that comes some moisture in the form of clouds and 30% chance of rain, mainly later in the day and into early Thursday.

This will increase out breezes and we continue to stay above average temps to around 55-60, however a cold rush is coming with this warm and storm push. Another round of showers is scheduled into Friday and then Saturday. Some of this will be mixed with snow early and late. Highs drop to the lower 50's and then mid 40's by the end of the weekend with sloppy conditions. Rain/snow and winds of 20+mph.

Our season average is mid to upper 40's so this puts things back to where we should be, as we've spoiled with all this nice weather. Snow chances continue into the first week of spring, sike!