Sun and more wind

WE HAVE HAD ANOTHER BRIGHT DAY FOR THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING. TONIGHT WILL BE CRISP WITH LIGHT WINDS AND 35 IN THE VALLEY. WE'LL SEE MORE MELTING WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS AND HIGHS GROWING CLOSER TOGETHER WITH THE NEXT STORM SYSTEM, BUT WE'LL HAVE SOME RAIN AND SNOW AS WELL. SO SLOPPY WEATHER IS IN PLAY FOR THE WEEKEND.

GUSTY WINDS INTO TOMORROW 20-25 MPH FROM SSW AND CLOUDS MAKING WAY FOR SUN . THAT'S THE FIRST WAVE OVER THE RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WE'VE BEEN ENJOYING. HEADS UP MOISTURE IS COMING. HIGH TOMORROW SLIGHTLY COOLER AND MID 50'S. LOW IN THE MID 30'S AROUND 36 IN THE VALLEY. S 10-15 WITH 20+ GUSTS.

RAIN/SNOW MIX TREKS IN FOR SATURDAY. RAIN IN THE VALLEY AND BREEZY AND A HIGH OF 54. RAIN CHANGES TO SNOW IN LOWER ELEVATIONS AT NIGHT AT 31 FOR THE LOW.

40% CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY ON SUNDAY AND 47 AND LOW OF 28.