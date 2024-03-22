Rain and snow chances increasing

Chance of showers is limited into tonight with more rain around tomorrow and even the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Low 36 tonight. S 5-10. Light winds S 5-10.

Saturday winds pick up with ESE pattern 10-20 and shifting SW across the approaching front. 80% chance of showers/storms through the day and still mild in the lower 50's.

The changeover to snow or a rain/snow mix is likely late, mixed with some thunder. 60% chance of rain/snow Saturday night and still windy at 25mph from the southwest.

We'll have a decent chance of snow for Sunday early, then rain. Gusty wind upt 25mph gusts and 44 degrees.

That colder air sinks in Sunday night and it'll be around 25 with winds coming from the north 10-15 and gusting to 20+.

Slight chances of snow hang around for the start of the week with low 40's for highs and upper 20's overnight. Better snow chances are back Tuesday and Wednesday as it looks now - around 40%.

Thursday may bring a bit warmer mix and slushy mix and high of 50 with 60% chances of winter precip. We'll keep those chances at 40% for Thursday night and Friday. So a sloppy weekend and week ahead to clear the calendar for spring and melt some more snow, at times. Look for highs to be around 48 on average this week with warmer conditions by Friday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather