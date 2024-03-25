Scattered snow and breezy for Tuesday

We’re under this un-settled flow from the northwest for Tuesday. We catch a brief break for Wednesday, before another push of wet weather arrives.

Overnight, there is a slight chance of snow with lows in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.

There will be a chance of rain and snow on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 40’s. Breezy, with a south-southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Rain and snow for Thursday, becoming all rain after noon. A high temperature in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Breezy winds at 15-30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.