A few snow showers Tuesday night with brief break for Wednesday

Overnight, there’s a chance of snow under mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the upper 20’s, with southwest winds around 10-15 mph.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 40’s. Southwest winds at 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Rain and snow returning to the region for Wednesday Night, with overnight lows back to the mid 30’s. South winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Rain and snow showers for Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.