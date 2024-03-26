Skip to Content
Rain and snow around this afternoon

Published 1:25 PM

Scattered snow and rain with breezes 10-15. We'll settle the weather down for Wednesday and Thursday becomes the First Alert weather day for us. Plenty of rain and mountain snow.

We start Maundy Thursday with snow in the mountains and rains, while we keep temperatures in the afternoon around seasonal highs - close to 50. Still at freezing levels for overnights, hence the snow chance. Accumulations for highlands to a couple of inches, then melting. Muck boots and umbrellas for Good Friday services and chances of showers for the Easter weekend. Spring changeover continues with wind chills in the morning making it feel like teens and 20's. Plenty of moisture to keep things sloppy and slick. 50% chance of showers for the weekend.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

