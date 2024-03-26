Wintry showers continue

30% chance of rain/snow with partly sunny conditions and 46 today. Winds SSW 10-20+

20% chance of snow after 8pm and 27 overnight. Brisk conditions SSW 10-20.

All this ahead of a drier day on Wednesday. Still cloudy early and mostly sunny by the afternoon. High of 48 SSW 15-30mph gusts to clear us out.

Thursday - Rain and snow becoming all rain afternoon High 49.

Good Friday 50% chance of snow/rain early then mainly rain in the plain and temps around seasonal averages at 50 degrees. This thread for the Easter weekend continues through Monday with lows around 37-40.