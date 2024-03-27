Tracking rain and snow for Thursday

A windy and cloudy Wednesday. A break from showers today, tracking a storm from the Pacific which will give us central mountain showers later tonight and put some snow at Island Park's longest main street. A winter weather advisory runs through Thursday for Teton County, Wyoming and mountains areas around Jackson.

SSW winds 10-20+ and gusts to near 30 make it a no-fun-bun Wednesday. Highs in the upper 40's to near 50.

We start Thursday with plenty of rain for the valley and snow - sloppy weather and some possible runoff and mud season really splashs in. Temperatures will wobble around 50 and as is the case, we'll warm ahead of the storm. Less shower activity Friday and back to good chances of showers Saturday and Sunday and in the mid 40's. There will be sun early week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather